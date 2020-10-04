Enrollment begins at Shawnee College

The month of April looks different at Shawnee College.

The ongoing issues the nation is facing in combating COVID-19 means lots of changes for the institution.

However, April again brought with it the beginning of summer semester enrollment on April 6. Fall semester enrollment is set to begin April 20.

Each year, the college recognizes April as Community College Awareness Month.

The college noted in a news release that:

“As we have all tried to adjust to shelter-in-place living and limitations on our personal and professional lives, we are reminded of the vital role community college plays in serving the educational and training needs of our community.

“Shawnee College has provided for our students for over fifty years, and with each year, we become more convinced that community colleges are indeed an essential part of securing the U.S. economy.

“In this most recent crisis, the faculty and staff at Shawnee College have spent countless hours ensuring we can provide the most effective means necessary to meet our student’s needs.

“We have provided online instruction, equipment and supplies and continue to ensure our students can maintain their path to success.

“A recent report from the National Commission on Community Colleges reminded us of some facts that are worth considering as we look to the future and what it means for local education and training:

“•Community colleges are a source of economic growth because they provide an educated and skilled workforce that improves the quality of life for individual students, communities and the nation.

“•Community college students are often the first member of their family to attend college. The community college education and training offer these students economic opportunities.

“•Community colleges also prepare students to pursue baccalaureate degrees; one-half of students who are awarded baccalaureate degrees are prior community college students.

“•Communities benefit because community colleges produce 80 percent of first responders and 50 percent of new nurses and other health-care workers.

“During this month of Community College Awareness, we want to remind our community that we are here for you.”

Information for those who want to continue their education is available by calling the college at 618-634-3200 or by visiting the college’s website at shawneecc.edu.