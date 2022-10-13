Entries still welcomed for Veterans Day parade

There is still time to submit an entry for the annual Veterans Day parade in Anna.

The parade, set for Nov. 11, is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna.

The VFW says it is always looking for parade participants who are willing to show their patriotism and respect to the nation’s veterans by being a part of the parade.

Businesses, organizations, clubs and groups that would like to participate in the parade can pick up an entry form at the VFW post near Anna. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln., just off old U.S. Route 51 near Anna.

Entry forms can be picked up during the post’s regular business hours, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The deadline to submit an entry form is Nov. 4.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring.”