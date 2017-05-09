Entries welcomed for 2017 Pumpkin Town in Anna

Planning is underway for the 2017 Pumpkin Town display in October on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

Pumpkin Town has been presented for a number of years in conjunction with the annual Union County ColorFest celebration.

The Pumpkin Town displays have attracted many visitors over the years.

The theme for this year’s Pumpkin Town displays will be Dr. Seuss.

Carol Hoffman with the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau is welcoming entries for this year’s displays.

Businesses, organizations, churches and others are invited to be a part of Pumpkin Town.

For more information about Pumpkin Town, Hoffman can be contacted at 833-9928, carol@southernmostillinois.com, www.southernmostillinois.com or www.facebook.com/So.illinois.