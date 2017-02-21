Environmental education conference set

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center plans to host the Student Experiential Environmental Education Conference, SEEEC, March 10-12.

The conference is designed to give students, professional teachers and informal educators a unique and practical environmental education experience.

The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Michelle Nichols, master educator at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. She will highlight the environmental education components of the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse.

Throughout the three-day event the participating students, teachers, professors and others involved in teaching or working with children will learn from experienced professionals about how to integrate environmental education into classroom lessons and other activities.

The conference is scheduled to include a variety of workshops, concurrent presentations, field trips and certification options.

The cost is $100 for the entire three-day workshop. The price includes access to all sessions and meals.

The field trips and certificates are available at an additional cost, with a discounted rate offered for the certificates.

The deadline to register for the SEEEC conference is March 3.

Additional information and online registration are available at www.ton.siu.edu/events/seeec.php; or by calling 618-453-1121 or emailing tonec@siu.edu.