Erin Dillow was crowned Sunday night as the 2017 Union County Fair queen. The queen and her court are Jericha Carter, second runner-up; 2017 fair queen Erin Dillow; Grace Pitts, first runner-up; and Brookelyn Cast, Miss Congeniality. Photo by Tiffiny Dillow for The Gazette-Democrat.The new Union County Fair queen, Erin Dillow, center, is with 2017 Junior Miss Union County, Grace Girtman, and 2017 Little Miss Union County, Melayna Korb. Photo by Tiffiny Dillow for The Gazette-Democrat.

Erin Dillow crowned as 2017 county fair queen

Thu, 08/24/2017
Junior Miss Union County, Little Miss Union County also crowned

The 2017 Union County Fair queen was crowned Sunday night in Anna.

Coronation of a new fair queen was one of the highlights of the opening weekend of the Union County Fair.

The fair continues through this weekend at the Anna City Park in Anna.

Sunday’s fair queen pageant also featured the coronation of Junior Miss Union County and Little Miss Union County. 

The 2017 Union County Fair queen is Erin Dillow of Anna. Erin is the daughter of Greg and Rhonda Dillow. 

The first runner-up was Grace Pitts of Cobden, the daughter of Kent and Nancy Pitts.

The second runner-up was Jericha Carter of Anna, the daughter of Tom Carter and Amanda Carter.

Brookelyn Cast of Cobden was named as Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Melodie and Buddy Cast.

Grace Girtman of Anna was crowned as Junior Miss Union County. She is the daughter of Tim and Dortha Girtman.

Malayna Korb of Anna was crowned as Little Miss Union County. She is the daughter of Marc and Rebecca Schlenker-Korb.

