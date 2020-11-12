Essential workers urged to get flu shot

Southern Seven Health Department is encouraging essential workers to get a flu shot.

“COVID-19 has helped remind all of us just how essential our essential workers are,” Southern Seven community outreach coordinator/public information officer Shawnna Rhine said in a news release.

“Whether you’re a health care worker, child care provider, grocery store worker, farmer, teacher or delivery person you have been on the front lines to keep our society functioning.

“Southern Seven Health Department reminds all essential workers that a flu shot is essential for you too.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, getting a flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of getting sick, being hospitalized or dying from flu.

In 2019-2020, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.52 million illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths due to influenza.

“For everyone, but especially for essential workers who may be at higher risk of exposure to flu or other respiratory infections from frequent interactions with the public, a flu shot is the best way to protect you from flu illness,” Rhine stated.

Protections from a flu shot is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious flu complications.

This includes people who are 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions like heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. It can prevent hospitalization and even be life-saving.

“Your flu shot may help protect your loved ones, who may be at higher risk for serious flu complications from infection, too,” Rhine noted.

“Preventing flu illness also decreases the burden on the healthcare system at a time when it is already being tested by an unprecedented health crisis.

“As an essential worker, you are providing essential services to your community but remember that your health is essential too. We can all fight flu.”

Rhine advised that area residents can go to VaccineFinder.org to find a vaccination location, or they can contact Southern Seven Health Department by phone at 618-634-2297 for the public health clinic in their county.