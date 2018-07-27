Estate planning seminar offered

SI Elder Law attorneys plan to present a free seminar focusing on the basics of estate planning and what steps can be taken to protect estates from probate and long-term care medical expenses.

The seminar is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Pavilion of the City of Marion. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the seminar, or to RSVP, call 618-997-3500.

The seminar will explain options which are available to families who currently have someone in a long-term care facility or expect to in the future.

The seminar also will discuss ways to avoid probate, the legal process estates must go through upon death.