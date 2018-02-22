Ethan Penrod achieves rank of Eagle Scout

Cobden High School senior Ethan Penrod has received the Boy Scouts of America, BSA, rank of Eagle Scout.

Eagle Scout Penrod belongs to the Anna BSA Troop 7044.

He is the first scout to obtain the rank of Eagle in Troop 7044 in the last five years.

His Eagle project consisted of planning, soliciting donations, coordinating adult and scout assistance, and acting as overall project supervisor of Cobden High School’s softball field concession stand renovation.

Penrod has always enjoyed the outdoor aspects of Scouting: camping, hiking, and cooking.

An official Eagle Scout ceremony is planned in April to recognize Penrod's achievement.

Penrod plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he intends to study music education.