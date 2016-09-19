Evening with Stars’ seeks actors

Always wanted to be a Disney princess? Peter Pan? Glinda the Good Witch?

In November, an “Evening with the Stars” event is being planned in the local area – and it needs actors for the occasion.

“Evening with the Stars,” is a fundraising dinner for the performing arts.

An interest meeting is planned Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

The meeting is open to individuals and families, especially those who have been involved with past Shawnee Community College productions.

Those who are unable to attend, but are still interested, can contact Clarissa Fox at acfox11@gmail.com.