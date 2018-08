A benefit is planned Aug. 4 for Molly Woods, whose home sustained severe damage during a recent storm.

The event is scheduled at the Mounds VFW hall.

A barbequed chicken dinner will be served, starting at 5:30 p.m. Carry outs will be available.

An open mic for karaoke is planned starting at 7 p.m. Story-telling, a sweets auction, a silent auction and other activities are planned.