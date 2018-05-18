Event at Mounds VFW will honor service men, women

Area veterans, families, friends and the public are invited to a dedication service which is planned Saturday, May 19, in Mounds. Armed Forces Day is commemorated on May 19.

The service is planned at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of Pulaski County Memorial VFW Post No. 8891. The post is located at 316 S. Blanche.

Five new flagpoles have been installed at the post. The flagpoles represent the five branches of service and honor the nation’s past, present and future service men and women.

Those who attend the dedication service are invited to wear red, white and blue.

Coffee, donuts, and juice will be served at 8 a.m.

The area veterans’ burial team is scheduled to be present, along with a few other speakers.

This service and project are given by Randy P. Jones as a courtesy of the Jones Funeral Homes in Tamms & Villa Ridge as a show of respect and honor to all of the nation’s service men and women.