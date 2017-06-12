Event will answer questions on Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period

The Illinois Department of Insurance and Get Covered Illinois will be in Anna on Friday, Dec. 8, to provide information and answer questions on the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stinson Memorial Library, located at 09 S Main St.

As part of the Get Covered Illinois 102 County Tour, staffers from the Illinois Department of Insurance will be onsite to provide consumers with information on signing up for health insurance through GetCovered.Illinois.gov.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.