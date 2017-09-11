Events to honor veterans planned

Veterans Day will be commemorated with special events which are scheduled in the Union County area. The Veterans Day holiday is observed on Nov. 11.

School Event

Lincoln School in Anna plans to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10.

A breakfast for veterans is planned starting at 7:30 a.m. An assembly is scheduled at 8:30 a.m.

Event at Blue Star Memorial Marker

The Anna American Legion and the Anna-Jo Garden Club plan to have a ceremony commemorating the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker on Friday, Nov. 10.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Anna-Jo Garden Club Park in Anna.

The Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker is located at the park, which is in east Anna.

Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers are dedicated to paying tribute to the nation’s armed forces.

Coffee and cookies will be served following the ceremony.

Coffee with Veterans

A coffee with veterans event is planned Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cobden.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Old Feed Store.

Breakfast

The Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge plans to serve a breakfast for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11. The cost is free for veterans. Serving begins at 9 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade, Anna

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna again is planning to sponsor a Veterans Day parade in Union County.

The post has been sponsoring the parade for many years.

This year, the starting time for the parade is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The route for the parade traditionally has been through downtown Anna.

The starting coincides with the end of World War I, which came at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Chili and hot dogs will be served at the post home following the parade. Awards will be given out at that time.