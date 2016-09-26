Executive order creates new Illinois Bicentennial Commission

Executive Order 2016-10 to create the new Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial to lead the planning for the celebration of the state’s 200th anniversary was signed Sept. 20 by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Illinois became a state in 1818. Union County also will be commemorating its bicentennial in 2018.

“The Illinois Bicentennial is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Illinois’ contributions to the country and the world and plan for our next 200 years of innovation and achievements,” Rauner said in a news release.

“I look forward to the commission’s recommendations on how best to move forward to ensure that this will be a celebration to remember.”

Executive Order 2016-10 creates the Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial.

The bicentennial office, with administrative support from the governor’s office and other state agencies, will develop the strategic vision for the bicentennial celebration and work with the public and private sectors to implement that vision.

The executive order also rescinds Executive Order 2014-07, dissolving the 77-member State Bicentennial Commission.

In its place, the executive order establishes a reconstituted commission of no more than 51 members to be called the Illinois Bicentennial Commission, which will be housed within the new bicentennial office.

No more than 40 members may be appointed by the governor and one member each may be appointed by the president of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Minority Leader, the House Minority Leader, the attorney general, the lieutenant governor, the treasurer, the comptroller, the secretary of state and the mayors of Chicago and Springfield.

The governor also announced the hiring of Stuart Layne to serve as the Illinois bicentennial executive director.

Layne brings decades of experience in strategic marketing and communications, with expertise in research, branding, publicity, events and sponsor partnerships.

Additional information on the Illinois Bicentennial celebration can be found at www.Illinois200.com.