Exhibit, short story, photo sessions featured at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to host an art exhibit, a short story and pizza night and a photography portrait session.

Art Exhibit

An exhibit by artist Rita Blitt is planned at the arts center. The exhibit is scheduled to open Feb. 16.

Rita Blitt is an international award-winning painter, sculptor and filmmaker, whose words “Kindness is contagious. Catch it!” have inspired people all over the world.

An opening reception is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Anna Arts Center, which is located at 119 W. Davie St. in Anna. Admission is free and refreshments are planned.

The exhibit is on loan from the Margaret Harvel Art Museum in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The exhibit will show case Blitt’s watercolors, drawings and paintings.

The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from Feb. 16 through March 12. It will be open to view on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. It is free to visit the exhibit.

Those who have questions, or groups that may want to see the exhibit, can call Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com to set a date and time for viewing.

Blitt’s works have been featured in over 70 solo exhibitions. Her works are included in many museums and private collections.

Her art work celebrates love of life, nature, music and dance.

In 1977, she wrote “I feel like I’m dancing on paper.” Later, her comment turned into a 6-minute film, Caught in Paint. The film was a collaboration involving Rita Blitt, David Parsons, choreographer, the Parsons Dance Company, and Lois Greenfield, dance photographer.

The film has won 16 awards and has been invited to be shown in over 130 film festivals. The film can be seen online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e_C8iqusqQ.

Short Story, Pizza Night

Short story and pizza night, led by Tom Caldwell, is planned at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The short story titled “The Beau Catcher” by Frederick Laing will be discussed.

Those who plan to attend are asked to read the story in advance and then come ready to discuss and eat pizza.

The short story can be retrieved at https://stallingsela.weebly.com/uploads/3/8/9/9/38992841/beau_catcher.pdf.

Everyone is asked to bring their favorite drink and $3 for the pizza. For more information, text Caldwell at 1-217-994-3449. An RSVP is requested prior to the event.

Portrait Sessions

Portrait sessions by Caleb Hale are planned Feb. 25. The event will be a fund-raiser for the arts center. Only 10 slots are available. Sign up is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4vchcd7j.