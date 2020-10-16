Expansion brings Uber to Southern Illinois

Uber has announced that it planned to expand its rides platforms to 39 additional counties throughout Illinois starting Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Among the counties included in the expansion plans are Union, Alexander, Johnson, Massac and Pulaski in Southern Illinois.

Uber said in a news release that with this expansion, the company will offer Illinois residents access to reliable and affordable transportation options and prospective drivers the ability to flexibly earn extra money on their own schedule.

Powered by Uber’s innovative technology, encouraging shared responsibility, and including guidance from health experts, Uber has implemented new measures designed to help protect the health and safety of everyone who uses the platform.

Riders can learn more about creating an account by going online to help.uber.com; and they can get price estimates for UberX and UberXL, offer affordable rides for a larger group.

Residents interested in flexible earning opportunities on their own time can sign up at uber.com/drive.

Before anyone can drive with Uber, they must undergo a multi-step safety screen, including being checked for driving violations, impaired driving, violent crime and other checks.

In addition, Uber rescreens drivers every year and uses technology to look for issues in between.

Uber is actively monitoring the coronavirus situation and, working with health experts, the company has leveraged its technology and invested in the safety of drivers and riders during the pandemic.

The company made a $50 million commitment to provide drivers with PPE and recently launched a partnership with Clorox to distribute thousands of Clorox wipes to drivers in major cities which included nearly 200,000 distributed in Chicago.

As Illinois continues to enforce statewide safety measures and adjusts to the new normal, Uber has adapted its policies and features to help riders and drivers stay healthy together.

Consistent with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, recommendations, masks and face-coverings are mandatory for both riders and drivers alike.

Uber said it is leveraging technology to promote compliance with this policy: drivers are prompted to take a selfie showing that they are wearing a mask before every go online. and riders who are reported for not complying with the face mask requirements will need to take a selfie before their next trip.

Drivers also must complete Uber’s Go Online Checklist to confirm that they’ve taken certain steps that help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Uber has also been providing educational materials that were developed with the CDC and the World Health Organization, WHO, with ridesharing in mind about how drivers can clean their vehicles, focusing on high touch surfaces to wipe down.