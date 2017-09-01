Extended registration offered at Shawnee

Shawnee Community College is offering extended registration hours at its main campus near Ullin and at all of the college’s extension centers.

The college recently updated the extended registration hours and locations.

Main campus extended registration hours include Jan. 9-11 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Registration hours at the college’s extension center in Anna are scheduled Jan. 9-11, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cairo extension center extended registration hours are planned Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Metropolis extension center registration hours are planned Jan. 9-11, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The college’s spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Classes are available at the college’s main campus and at each of the extension centers.

For more information about spring registration or about extended registration hours and locations, call 618-634-3397 or visit the college’s website at www.shawneecc.edu.