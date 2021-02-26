Extension welcomes new family life team member who is serving Southern Illinois area

Robin Ridgley is the newest member of the University of Illinois Extension family life team.

She is serving Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph, and Williamson counties in Southern Illinois.

“We’re excited to welcome Robin to the Illinois Extension team. As a family life educator, her work will address important issues that many families face, especially during a global pandemic,” Extension county director Lynn Heins said in a news release.

“Her program priorities relate to social-emotional wellness, brain health, and family relationships. Much of Robin’s work aligns with community partners and results in larger impact for our communities.”

A native of Benton, and a two-time Southern Illinois University alumna, Ridgley received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education administration.

She has many years of experience teaching in the public school system.

Most recently, she served as a family services school-based counselor and a prevention specialist at Centerstone, a not-for-profit mental health care provider.

Ridgley has also served youth in foster care as a child welfare specialist at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, a not-for-profit social services agency.

She lives in Creal Springs with her husband, Rick Ridgley. Together, they lead a local support group for those who have experienced, or are experiencing, divorce.

She has three grown children and two grandchildren with whom she enjoys sharing her love of birding and collecting driftwood.

Ridgley said she is excited to connect with local partners and community members as she provides educational programming and resources on healthy living throughout the lifespan.

She is based in the Williamson County office and can be reached at rridgley@illinois.edu or 618-993-3304.