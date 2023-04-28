Fake threats reported in Illinois communities

As of 3 p.m. on April 12, local law enforcement agencies in 19 counties had received threats directed towards schools, the Illinois State Police reported.

A total of 21 were reported in counties throughout the State of Illinois.

Six of the calls were reported in the Southern Illinois area, including:

Carbondale and Murphysboro in Jackson County, Mount Vernon in Jefferson County, Vienna in Johnson County, Eldorado in Saline County and Marion in Williamson County.

The state police reported in a news release that responders had not located any actual threats as a result of these calls.

The Illinois State Police Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center had no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.

The state police said that law enforcement, public safety and private sector security officials were being encouraged to remain vigilant and to report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

Communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school.

While state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.