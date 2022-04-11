Home / Home

Fall bazaar scheduled at Anna church

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 1:21pm admin

A fall bazaar is planned Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Anna United Methodist Church.

The bazaar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 111 W. Monroe St. in Anna.

The bazaar will feature crafts, gifts for men, baked goods, cookies and RADA cutlery.

Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. The menu will feature taco soup, potato soup, dessert and a drink. The costs are $7 for adults and $3 for children 5 to 12. Children under 5 will be free.

All proceeds will help to support church missions.

