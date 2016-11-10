Family Fall Festival scheduled at college

Shawnee Community College plans to host its first Family Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s main campus near Ullin.

The fall-themed festival will feature free hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, caramel apples, games, a bouncy house, inflatables and candy.

All food, games and candy are free. Children will play the games in order to win candy. The college encourages little ones to wear costumes.

A shredding event also is planned during the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Area residents can bring their unwanted personal documents to an on-site shredder, with no weight limit. No documents will be accepted after 12:30 p.m.

Southern Seven Health Department staff members plan to offer flu shots and distributing health education materials. Fees vary for flu shots.

The college’s main campus is located at 8364 Shawnee College Rd. near Ullin.

For more information, contact Stacy Simpson at 618-634-3266 or stacys@shawneecc.edu, or visit the college online at www.shawneecc.edu.