Family fishing, early morning hikes, Bowfishing 101 slated at Giant City State Park

Upcoming activities at Giant City State Park near Makanda include family fishing, early morning hikes and learning how to bowfish.

For more information, or to register as needed, contact the visitors center at Giant City State Park, phone 618-457-4836.

Those who plan to attend the programs are reminded to observe current guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing.

Family Fishing

Family fishing programs with an Illinois Department of Natural Resources urban fishing coordinator are planned from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday during July.

The free family program is geared toward children ages 5 to 12 and will cover the basics of fishing.

Organizers noted there is no need to bring poles or bait – all supplies will be provided.

Early Morning Hikes

The naturalist at Giant City State Park will lead early morning hikes on Friday, July 9, and Friday, July 30.

The hikes are scheduled at 6:30 a.m. and will be on one of the eight trails at Giant City State Park.

Trails vary in length from 1 mile to 3 miles. The trails are described as moderately difficult, and involve some steep stair climbing.

Bowfishing 101

A Bowfishing 101 program is planned from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.

The program is free, is geared for beginners and is suitable for all ages. Registration is required and can be done by contacting the visitors center.

Bowfishing 101 will feature an explanation of bowfishing methods, equipment, regulations and ethics.

Following a presentation, participants will have an opportunity to do some hands-on learning with bowfishing equipment and fish targets.