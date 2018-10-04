Family Fun, Fishing Days event planned

Southern Seven Head Start/Early Head Start are planning to host their annual Family Fun and Fishing Days.

The event is planned from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. April 14 at the pond on the campus of Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Fishing equipment and live bait will be provided. A lunch also will be provided.

Other activities are scheduled to include milking a cow and face painting.

University of Illinois Extension plans to offer information about nutrition. Door prizes will be awarded.

For more information, call Julia Veach at 618-634-9340, extension 109.

The event is sponsored by Southern Seven Head Start/Early Head Start, Shawnee Community College and Fish Wildlife/Timberland Fisheries.