Family Fun Night set in Anna

The Fellowship House Prevention Program and the Anna Junior High School and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School youth advisory committees have been working hard planning an event for Monday, May 14, in honor of National Prevention Week.

They are inviting everyone in the community to attend a Family Fun Night, which is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 14.

The organizers of the event say that it will be “a wonderful opportunity to promote families spending time together.”

The Family Fun Night will kick off with the youth advisory committee members from A-JCHS along with preventionist, Teresa Goddard from The Fellowship House, painting Downtown Anna store windows with “Prevention Messages.”

On the evening of Monday, May 14, the A-JCHS youth advisory committee members will host a hula hoop contest.

The youth advisory committee members from Anna Junior High School will be promoting “Prevention Rocks” by hosting a painting party where families can paint rocks together.

The rocks will have a design on one side and a positive message on the other.

The rocks will then be hidden throughout the community later in the week.

Contests and prizes will be a part of the rock search, with winners to be announced.

Family activities which are planned on the evening of May 14 include:

Rock painting at Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt Shop, a hula hoop contest at Kiki’s Coffeehouse, a make-and-take craft project at The Here & Now Shop, as well as shopping downtown, eating out and more

Resources and educational materials will be available to increase public awareness of and action around substance abuse and mental health issues with the focus on “Action Today. Healthier Tomorrow.”