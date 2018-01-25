Family Fun Night set at Jonesboro School

Family Fun Night is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Jonesboro Elementary School.

A variety of events are planned for the entire family. Shopping, games, food, sports, raffles, and auctions will fill the evening. Admission is free for everyone.

In the school cafeteria, several local vendors will be offering their products.

Crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, clothing, health products, cooking, and many more items will be available for purchase.

Barbecue will be the main course at the concession stand. Barbecue sandwiches and nachos will be available to purchase separately, or as a complete meal for $5. A hot dog, chips, and drink will be $3.

A bake sale is also planned. Pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and candy will be featured.

A dodgeball tournament will start at 5 p.m. Preregistered teams will feature students in 4th through 8th grades, parents and staff members.

The winning team will receive individual trophies and $200. Prizes will also be given to the team that has the best uniform.

At 6 p.m., the 8th graders will play against their parents and teachers.

After the tournament, all of those in attendance will be allowed to join the free play dodgeball games.

Carnival games will be offered in the science room for 50 cents a ticket. Young kids and kids “young at heart” are welcome to play.

One person will win a drone as a top prize. Movie tickets, ear buds, string bags, trinkets and candy will be some of the prizes at the “Wheel of Fortune” game. The carnival is scheduled to last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers voice appreciation to all of the local businesses which have given donations for the auctions which will be conducted.

A traditional silent auction is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., a live auction will be held in the gymnasium. Alex Belcher of Joe Ollis Real Estate and Auction will be auctioning 20 lots.

Traditional items include restaurant certificates, car care gift cards and beauty products. Untraditional items, such as a zipline tour, 15 tons of gravel, and many more will be included in the auction. No registration is needed to bid.

Eighth grade students are also selling raffle tickets to win a 32-inch flat screen LED display television. Tickets are still available: one ticket for $2 or three tickets for $5.

The drawing is planned at 8 p.m. that night. Persons do not need to be present to win.