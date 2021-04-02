Farm Bureau to host virtual Rules of Road transportation seminars

The Illinois Farm Bureau, IFB, plans to host virtual Rules for the Road transportation seminars for its members in 2021.

The seminars will focus on transportation laws and regulations as they pertain to the agricultural industry.

Rodney Knittel, IFB’s assistant director of transportation and infrastructure, along with enforcement professionals, will discuss new and old trucking rules and regulations and how they pertain specifically to farmers.

“These live, online seminars provide farmers a great opportunity to ask their transportation questions firsthand for discussion and feedback with enforcement officials,” Knittel said in a news release.

“This program will introduce farmers to new rules, remind them of the current ones that still apply and help them figure out whether exemptions are available.”

Representatives from enforcement agencies such as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police are scheduled to participate in the online meetings to discuss the rules and issues they see most often from farmers.

There will be an opportunity for participants to submit questions they may have.

Times and dates for the seminars in the Southern Illinois Region include 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Farmers can register with the Union County Farm Bureau at unionfb@ frontier.com or by calling 833-2125 to participate in a virtual Rules for the Road meeting in their region. Preregistration is required and it is free to attend.

Participants in who register before Feb. 15 will receive a new Illinois Rules for the Road handbook before the meeting.