Farm to Fork Dinner features local products

You might be surprised how many things on your table are grown or produced locally.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is planning to sponsor an open-to-the-public Farm to Fork Dinner, featuring an expertly prepared dinner incorporating foods and drinks from the region.

The dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. April 18 in the Grinnell Commons, located at 275 E. Park St., behind the Charlotte West Stadium (the softball field.)

SIU chefs Sean Eberly and Pam Reed, from University Housing Culinary and Nutrition Services, plan to prepare a four-course meal using food products grown or produced in the region.

The menu for the evening includes spring salad with champagne vinaigrette; cauliflower; pear and blue cheese soup; chicken with wild mushroom and garlic sauté; roasted potatoes; fresh asparagus; and strawberry coulis with pastry and cream.

When making reservations, guests can also select the vegan entrée option, sweet potato gnocchi with vegan cream sauce and spring sugar snap peas, in place of the main course.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Ticket information can be found online at www.housing.siu.edu/F2F.

The cost is $5 for SIU students or $35 for faculty, staff and community members.

A variety of local wine and beer pairings will be available to those age 21 and older for an additional cost.

The deadline to register is April 4.

SIU’s University Housing is partnering with the university’s Sustainability Office, Department of Animal Science, Food and Nutrition and the SIU Fermentation Science Institute to present the 2018 Farm to Fork Dinner.

Participating local farmers and producers are scheduled to include:

All Seasons Farm, Big Muddy Hogs, Flamm Orchards, Flyway Family Farms, Miller Farms, SIU Farms, the SIU Horticultural Club, Windcrest Dairy, Blue Sky Vineyard, Kite Hill Vineyard, Scratch Brewery and other local beer, wine and food producers

Organizers said that SIU student volunteers who are interested in helping with the event were still needed. To volunteer, send an email to sustinability@siu.edu with “Farm to Fork Volunteer” in the subject line.

Complete details about the dinner, including parking information and online registration, can be found online at www.housing.siu.edu/F2F or call 618/453-2301.