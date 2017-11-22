Father, daughter fatally injured when tree falls on mobile home

A father and daughter sustained fatal injuries when a large tree fell on their mobile home early last Saturday morning.

Union County Coroner Phil Hileman said that the incident happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday at a residence located about 4 miles east of Anna, just off Illinois Route 146.

Hileman said that it appeared as though the tree blew over as the result of very windy conditions which occurred on Saturday.

The tree fell on one end of the mobile home, where a master bedroom was located.

The father, Jared Newman, 32, and daughter, Echo Blue Newman, 1, were asleep in the master bedroom at the time.

Two other people were in the mobile home at the time: the mother and the couple’s son. The mother and son were not injured. The mother was getting ready to go to work at the time.

The coroner said that both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple local and state emergency services agency personnel responded to the scene.