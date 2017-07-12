Filing ends for 2018 primary

Union County’s 2018 primary election is shaping up to be very competitive, as more than a dozen candidates have filed nominating petitions to seek office.

Filing of nominating petitions ended at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. Filing began on Monday, Nov. 27.

The primary election is set for March 20, 2018.

Candidates for local offices filed at the Union County clerk’s office. The clerk’s office is located at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Here’s a look at the candidates who filed.

Union County Commissioner

Seat A: Tina Waller, Anna, Democrat. Kent L. Pitts, Cobden, Republican.

Seat C: Kevin L. Starr, Anna, Democrat. Alex Foeller, Anna, Republican. Foeller is an incumbent.

Seat D: Thomas Sadowski, Anna, Democrat. Max Miller, Anna, Republican. Miller is an incumbent.

Union County Treasurer

Leigh Burns, Jonesboro, Republican.

Monica Russell, Lick Creek, Republican.

John L. Hughey, Anna, Democrat.

Gary Dahmer, Jonesboro, Republican.

LaShonna Pinnon-Loveless, Anna, Republican.

Union County Clerk

Terry Bartruff, Anna, Democrat. Bartuff is an incumbent.

Lance M. Meisenheimer, Jonesboro, Republican.

Union County Sheriff

Scott Harvel, Jonesboro, Democrat. Harvel is an incumbent.