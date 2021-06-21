Filmmaking workshop set at Cairo arts center

A filmmaking/media arts workshop is planned June 28-29 at the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo.

The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The fine arts center is located at 815 Commercial Ave.

Guest lecturer for the upcoming workshop is scheduled to be Dr. J.P. Sniadecki.

Sniadecki is an assistant professor of radio/television/film at Northwestern University in Evanston.

He is a filmmaker and anthropologist who has done work in the United States and China.

He holds a Ph.D. in social anthropology with media from Harvard University. His films have been screened at festivals worldwide.

Sponsors of the Cairo workshop include the Northwestern University film department and the Ford Foundation.

Attendance at the workshop will be by reserved seating only. Details are available by contacting Harold Jones by email at haroldjonesfineartscenter@yahoo.com.