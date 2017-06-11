Financial management workshop set

Epsilon Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. plans to sponsor a financial management workshop Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cairo.

The workshop is set from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 2115 Washington Ave.

The presenter is scheduled to be Michele Webb, who is a Fortune 500 Leader from Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The workshop will focus on estate planning, credit management and work/life balance.

Brunch will be served. All are welcome.