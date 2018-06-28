Finding hope in epidemic of addiction

“A Night of Hope” was the theme of an inspirational presentation by addiction awareness advocate Nick Morgan.

Morgan took the stage at Connect Point Church in Anna on Thursday, June 21, to tell his story of addiction, redemption and recovery.

“There’s an addiction epidemic that is going on, and people are dying,” said Morgan. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

A native of Marion, Morgan’s story depicts a life of drug and alcohol addiction and the struggles to cope with those dependencies.

Morgan is now three years sober, and is using his experiences to help others find and maintain sobriety.

With his “Crush the Epidemic” campaign, Morgan hopes to bring about awareness of the dangers of addiction and to provide outreach to those afflicted. He delivers his message of hope and help in speaking engagements across the country.

“I speak in schools, prisons, jails, institutions, treatment centers,” said Morgan, “anywhere I can be of service and bring a message of hope.“

Rural Health Inc. helped organize and promote the event as part of its campaign to beat the addiction crisis locally.

“Addiction, its real, and its everywhere. Whether it is a prescription drug addiction, or more illicit drug use, it can effect anybody,” said Lena Horn, director of development and community services for Rural Health.

“It’s an uncomfortable topic, but it’s a message we need to bring to the community,” said Horn.

“Addiction is a difficult thing to admit, and we want to make people feel comfortable coming forward and seeking help.”

Horn says that Rural Health is working hard to grow a network of programs and services to help those suffering from addiction to find the help they need. For more information about the effort, contact Rural Health at 833-4471.

More information about Nick Morgan and his Crush the Epidemic movement can be found at facebook.com/CrushTheEpidemic.