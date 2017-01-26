Fire destroys Anna home Monday morning

No injuries were reported following a fire which destroyed a house in Anna early Monday morning.

The blaze was reported to the Anna Fire Department at 6:22 a.m. Monday at a residence at 205B E. Vienna St.

The structure was located along an alley between East Vienna and East Chestnut streets.

The fire destroyed a one-story frame residence and an adjacent garage with a basement.

Anna Fire Department personnel were joined by firefighters from Jonesboro and Cobden in bringing the blaze under control.

Anna Fire Chief Gary Rider said that one adult and either four or six children who were in the residence were able to get out safely. They were reported to be staying with family members following the fire.

Rider said the fire may have originated in a gas-powered wall heater which was located in the residence.

Firefighters were hampered in their efforts to bring the blaze under control when a fire hydrant located along nearby McKinley Street broke.

Another hydrant, located near a Casey’s General Store along East Vienna was utilized. Rider said the parking lot at Casey’s was closed because of the number of hoses which were on the parking lot.

Part of McKinley Street near Casey’s and East Vienna Street was closed while firefighters were at the scene; they were at the scene until about 10:30 a.m.