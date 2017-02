No injuries were reported when a fire destroyed a barn between Anna and Lick Creek on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25.

The blaze was reported to the Anna Fire Department at about 4:28 p.m.

The Anna, Cobden and Jonesboro fire departments responded to the call at 6275 Lick Creek Rd., about 7.5 miles from Anna.

The cause of the fire was not determined. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours.