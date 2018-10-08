Fire truck, ambulance revolving loans available

Fire departments in Illinois that need assistance purchasing emergency vehicles can apply for a loan through the fire truck and ambulance revolving loan programs.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, OSFM, and the Illinois Finance Authority, IFA, have announced that the application process is open.

The fire truck and ambulance revolving loan programs are designed to assist emergency personnel purchase vehicles they otherwise couldn’t afford.

Under the programs, zero interest and low-interest loans are provided to fire departments, fire protection districts or non-profit ambulance services for the purchase of ambulances and fire trucks.

The ambulance loans are available for amounts up to $200,000 and can be repaid over a 10-year period.

Fire truck loans are available for amounts up to $350,000 and can be repaid over a 20-year period.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply.

In addition, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

Since the inception of the programs, more than $33 million in loans for fire trucks and $2.5 million in loans for ambulances have been given out to over 200 fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services across the state.

Additional information, including the application, can be found online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Iam/FireDepartment/Grants-and-Loans/....

Completed applications are to be submitted to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Revolving Loan Programs, 1035 Stevenson Dr., Springfield, Ill. 62703.