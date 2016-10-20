Firefighters visit local school

Shawnee Elementary students received a visit from some area fire department personnel and their equipment on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters Riley Webb, of the McClure-East Cape Fire District, and TC Schaefer and chief Dennis Wright, both of the Tower Rock Fire Protection District, gave a presentation to the students about fire safety.

Wright warned the students not to use matches, lighters, fireworks or anything that catches fire without adult supervision. He also taught them how to check that their smoke alarms and fire extinguishers are in good condition.

Schaefer explained the use of his breathing equipment. He told them not to be afraid if they were caught in a fire and a masked person that breathed heavily, making “Darth Vader” noises, came toward them.

Outside, students were given the opportunity to explore a fire truck from the inside out. Several firefighters introduced different pieces of equipment and procedures to the kids.