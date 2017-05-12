Home / News / First Baptist Church, Cobden, to host ‘Night in Bethlehem’

Tue, 12/05/2017 - 9:44am admin

A holiday season tradition is scheduled to continue again this year at a Union County church.

The First Baptist Church in Cobden is planning to host “A Night in Bethlehem” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-10. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. 

The Christmas season event offers visitors an opportunity to see what life might have been like in Bethlehem during the time of the birth of Jesus.

Admission is free. Preregistration is not a requirement, but is suggested. 

Reservations will not be taken after 4 p.m. on the days of the event.

For more information, or to preregister, call 893-2261 or 618-697-1051. Preregistration also is available online at www.CobdenFBC.com.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

