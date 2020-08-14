First Blessing of Jeeps planned at Cross of Peace

The first Blessing of the Jeeps event is planned Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Cross of Peace on Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

The first blessing is planned at 9:30 a.m. A second blessing scheduled at noon.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the event will be a drive-in style blessing. Blessings will be transmitted by using a short range FM broadcast.

Blessing of the Bikes is sponsored by Jeep N Shawnee, the Living the Jeep Life for Christ group and Absher Arnold Jeep in Marion.

Their friends and regional Jeep groups, the Chicago Jeep Union and the Midwest Jeep Alliance, will be assisting in offering two Jeep blessings.

One hour after the blessings, Jeep N Shawnee members will be leading tours of the surrounding Shawnee National Forest area. This will be a 2WD friendly ride.

The Spud Shack food truck is scheduled to be on hand.

Shirts, decals and Jeep jewelry will be offered for sale at the event. Shirts are available online at www.oxfordgraphics.com/jeepblessing, with proceeds going to the Cross of Peace.