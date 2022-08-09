First open interview event slated

Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start are planning to host their first open interview event.

The event is planned from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the L Atrium at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start encourage all job seekers to make plans to attend the event.

Human resources will be collecting resumes and conducting brief interviews as time allows.

Job openings which are available are posted on the Southern 7 website at www.southern7.org in the career section.

Applications can be filled out prior to attending the Sept. 15 event, with paper copies available at the event.