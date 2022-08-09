Home / Home

First open interview event slated

Thu, 09/08/2022 - 4:09pm admin

Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start are planning to host their first open interview event.

The event is planned from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the L Atrium at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start encourage all job seekers to make plans to attend the event.

Human resources will be collecting resumes and conducting brief interviews as time allows. 

Job openings which are available are posted on the Southern 7 website at www.southern7.org in the career section. 

Applications can be filled out prior to attending the Sept. 15 event, with paper copies available at the event. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here