Fishing, big trucks event planned in Anna

A fishing event for kids and big trucks will be featured at an event which is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Anna City Park. Admission is free.

A Cops and Bobbers, Hooks and Ladders fishing event for children 14 years of age and under is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Poles and tackle will be provided.

Personnel from the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department will be helping kids to fish. Organizers noted that children must be accompanied by an adult.

Bounce houses also will be available.

A big truck event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is scheduled to feature big trucks, farm equipment, fire trucks and an Air Evac helicopter.

Saturday’s event is being presented by the City of Anna, the Anna Police Department, the Anna Fire and Rescue Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.