Fishing derbies planned

Free fishing derbies for children are planned Saturday, May 19, in Southern Illinois.

The fishing derbies are being hosted by the U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest.

The events are for children ages 5 to 15. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

No fishing license is needed, and some bait will be provided. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants begin fishing at 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided.

Those who are planning to attend are advised that they might want to bring a chair or blanket. The event will be held rain or shine.

Fishing derby locations are scheduled to include:

The Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site, Grand Tower. For more info, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.

Pennant Bar, Pond No. 4, Grantsburg. For more information, contact the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111.