Fishing programs set at Giant City

Family fishing programs are planned during June, July and August at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The program is geared towards children 5 to 12 years of age and will cover the basics of fishing. All supplies will be provided.

The programs are scheduled on the following Fridays: June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27 and Aug. 3.

The programs are planned from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

For more information, or to register for the program, call the Giant City State Park visitors center at 618-457-4836.