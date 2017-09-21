Five A-JCHS students enlist to serve in nation's armed forces

By Lindsey Rae Vaughn

Five students from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School have enlisted to serve in the United States armed forces. All of the students are seniors at the Union County school.

Taylor Hoekstra enlisted in the U.S. Army in the spring of this year. She is part of the future soldier program and plans on being a cargo specialist.

Aspen Earnhart enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on June 23. She said she’s always wanted to be in the military to serve her country. She plans to work in aviation support.

Mitchell Tellor enlisted in the U.S. Air Force over summer break of this year. Military runs in his family and Tellor said he wanted to be a part of it. He plans to work in aerospace propulsion and mechanics.

Nate Frankell enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 2016. His specialty will be in diesel mechanics.

Jacob Tellor enlisted in the U.S. Army early this year. He plans to work in the ordnance branch, performing artillery repair.

All the students are currently finishing their senior year at A-JCHS and are conducting training with the military simultaneously.

Taste of Boot Camp

A female Marine pool function was held at Welson Springs, Mo., Aug. 25-26.

Female poolees from recruiting substations Cape Girardeau, Arnold, Peoria, St. Louis, Edwardsville and West Peoria all attended the pool function.

Included in the group was A-JCHS student Aspen Earnhart, daughter of Carl “Butch” and Pam Earnhart.

With a Marine drill instructor from Parris Island, S.C., attending the function, it was supposed to be like a “taste of boot camp.”

Female poolees have one of these functions every three months in order to help lessen the chance of dropping out of boot camp.

All females were required to undergo an initial strength test, which consists of pull-ups, sit-ups and a one and a half mile run.

While attending this two-day boot camp, the young women received instruction on how to do hair, about discipline and on how to properly open and eat an MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat).

They also went on a three mile hike which included wearing light weights.

They also had the opportunity to ask the drill instructor and other female Marines questions.