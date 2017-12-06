Flag Day commemorated June 14

Flag Day is June 14 and celebrates the official symbol for the United States: the Stars and Stripes.

Flag Day was first recognized by Congress on June 14, 1777, which became known as Flag Day.

The website for the Veterans of Foreign Wars shares that not only “is the U.S. flag older than the Union Jack of Great Britain and the tri-color flag of France, but also is the only flag to have been flown on the moon.

“Congress first stated that there should be a star and stripe for every state.

“The first flag had 13 stars and seven red and six white stripes.

“In 1794, two new states were added and the nation had a flag with 15 stars and 15 stripes.

“By 1818 there were 20 states, but the country was still using the flag with 15 stars and 15 stripes.

“Congress thought about having 20 stripes and agreed that it might become a problem because of its size, so they passed a law that said there would be 13 stripes for the original 13 states, and they would add a star for each new state that joined the union.

“The U.S. flag has 13 stripes: seven red and six white.

“A blue field with 50 stars is located next to the staff in the upper left corner of the flag. It extends from the top to the lower edge of the fourth red stripe. The stars are arranged in alternating rows of six and five representing the 50 states of the United States. The stars do not represent any given state.”

The VFW notes that the colors used in the flag give special meaning to the flag: “Red for valor and zeal; white for hope and cleanliness of life; and blue – the color of heaven – for reverence and loyalty.”