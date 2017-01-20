Flamingo adoption project set to begin

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center again is offering area residents an opportunity to adopt a flamingo for a good cause.

Proceeds generated by the special project will go to the arts center’s capital development fund, and specifically for the replacement of restrooms in the performing arts building.

Starting on Jan. 23, “naked” flamingos will be available for adoption at the arts center. The center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The flamingos can be picked up for adoption from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Feb. 17. The adoption fee is $5 for each flamingo.

The arts center invites youth groups, individuals, businesses, families, organizations and churches to adopt a flamingo.

The flamingos then are decorated, and will be judged for awards in three categories: best dressed, most original and funniest.

The dressed flamingos are to be returned to the arts center Feb. 20-23; hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

An exhibit featuring the flamingos is scheduled to open Feb. 24 and continues through March 4.

An awards reception and auction are planned March 4. The reception begins at 6 p.m.; the auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the reception is free.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AnnaArts Center, call 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.