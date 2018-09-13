Flood warning in effect for Mississippi River

A flood warning is in effect this week for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Thebes.

The warning, which was issued by the National Weather Service office in Paducah, includes Alexander, Jackson and Union counties in Southern Illinois. Union County is bordered on the west by the Mississippi River.

The warning also includes Perry and Scott counties in Southeast Missouri.

As of early this week, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported there were not any flood-related problems in the county’s river bottomlands.

The flood warning is in effect until Sunday evening, Sept. 16, at Cape Girardeau.

The weather service reported on Sunday that heavy rainfall had fallen over the Upper Mississippi River basin, combined with several inches of rainfall which fell during the previous 72 hours, was causing flooding along the river.

Nearly 4 inches of rain fell during the past week in the Union County area.

Water levels continued to slowly rise along portions of the Mississippi River.

The river was expected to reach flood stage overnight Sunday at Cape Girardeau and on Tuesday at Thebes.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the river stage at Cape Girardeau was 32.7 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet. Minor flooding was forecast.

The river is expected to rise to near 34.5 feet, and crest, by Thursday morning, today.

The flood warning is in effect through late Friday night at Thebes.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the river stage was 31.3 feet at Thebes. Flood stage is 33.0 feet. Minor flooding was forecast. The river is expected to rise to near 33.5 feet, and crest, by Thursday afternoon, today.