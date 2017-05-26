Flood warnings continue in region

Flood warnings continued this week for the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

Union County is bordered by both of the rivers.

The National Weather Service office at Paducah reported early this week on its website that a flood warning for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was forecast to continue through Wednesday, May 31.

Flood conditions on the Big Muddy River are expected to end during the upcoming weekend.

The weather service reported that at 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, the stage of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was 35.3 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet. Minor flooding was occurring.

The river is forecast to rise to near 36.5 feet by Friday morning.

The river then is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning, May 31.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the stage of the Big Muddy River near Murphysboro was at 23.2 feet. Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Minor flooding was occurring.