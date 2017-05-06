Flood warnings continue in region

Flood warnings continued last week for the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the region.

The website for the National Weather Service office in Paducah reported on May 31 that a flood warning continued for the Ohio River at the Grand Chain dam and at Cairo.

The warning for the Ohio River affected Massac, Pulaski, Ballard, McCracken, Alexander, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Mississippi counties.

Water levels were fluctuating along portions of the lower Ohio River near its confluence with the Mississippi River.

Minor flooding was in the forecast through early this week at Cairo.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, the Ohio River’s stage at Cairo was 42.3 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

The Ohio River was expected to rise to near 42.5 feet by Thursday evening, June 1.

A flood warning also continued last week for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Thebes.

The warning affected Alexander, Jackson, Union, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Although water levels continued to slowly fall along portions of the Mississippi River, minor flooding was expected to persist well into this week.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, the Mississippi River’s stage at Cape Girardeau was 35.1 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet. Minor flooding was occurring.

The river was expected to fall to 34.9 feet by Thursday morning, June 1.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, the Mississippi River at Thebes was at 34.2 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet. Minor flooding was expected to continue.

The river was expected to fall to a stage of 34.0 feet by Thursday morning, June 1.