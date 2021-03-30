Flood warnings continue on rivers in region

River flood warnings continued during the past week in the region – and more heavy rain was in the forecast.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah was calling for the possibility of severe weather and locally heavy rain on Thursday, March 24, as Monday’s Pub. went to press.

The weather service shared updates about river flooding the region on Wednesday, March 24.

Ohio River at Cairo: A flood warning remained in effect until further notice.

At 11 a.m. on March 24, the river’s stage was 46.2 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring and minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to fall to 44.5 feet Sunday afternoon, then rise again to 45.0 feet Wednesday, March 31. The river will then fall again to 42.0 feet Saturday, April 3.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam: A flood warning remained in effect until further notice.

At 11 a.m. on March 24, the river’s stage was 40.2 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring and minor flooding was in the forecast.

The forecast was calling for the river rise to 40.4 feet on Thursday morning, March 25.

It will then fall to 39.1 feet and begin rising again Monday evening. It will rise to 39.4 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau: A flood warning remains in effect until Friday, April 2.

At 11:30 a.m. on March 24, the river’s stage was 35.4 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring and minor flooding was in the forecast.

The forecast was calling for the river to fall below flood stage early last Friday morning to 30.3 feet and then begin rising again Saturday evening.

It will then rise above flood stage Monday evening to 33.1 feet early next Wednesday afternoon, March 31. It will fall below flood stage again Thursday, April 1.

Mississippi River at Thebes: A flood warning was in effect until Thursday evening, March 25.

At 11:30 a.m. on March 24, the river’s stage was 34.7 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring and minor flooding was in the forecast.

As of March 24, the river was cresting at 34.7 feet. The forecast was calling for the river to fall below flood stage early on the afternoon of March 25.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro: A flood warning remained in effect until further notice.

At 10:30 a.m. on March 24, the river’s stage was 28.5 feet. Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

Moderate flooding was occurring and moderate flooding was in the forecast.

The river is expected to fall to 25.9 feet Wednesday morning.