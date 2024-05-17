Flood warnings in effect for Mississippi, Ohio, Big Muddy rivers

Flood warnings are in effect this week for three rivers in the Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky region.

The warnings included the Mississippi River, the Ohio River and the Big Muddy River.

Minor flooding was reported on all three rivers as of early this week. Minor flooding was expected to continue.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah posted information about flooding on the three rivers Monday morning on its website.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

A flood warning remains in effect until early Thursday afternoon. This warning also impacts Union, Jackson and Alexander counties in Southern Illinois.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 34.8 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue fall to 29.5 feet Thursday, May 23.

Mississippi River at Thebes

A flood warning was to have remained in effect until early Wednesday afternoon.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 34.4 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise to a crest of 34.4 feet Monday afternoon. The river was expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

A flood warning was in effect until early Wednesday afternoon. Part of northwest Union County is bordered by the river.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 23.8 feet. Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

The river was expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday, May 20.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning remains in effect until early Friday morning.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 43.3 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 32.5 feet Thursday, May 23.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning was to have remained in effect until early Wednesday morning.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the river’s stage was 37.2 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

The river was expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 26.9 feet Thursday, May 23.